Poetry-writing workshop at MGN Public School, Kapurthala

Under the aegis of Bhasha Vibhag, Punjab, a creative poetry-writing workshop was organised at the school.This was done to nurture creative talent of writing poetry as well as academic benefits. Lal Vishwas Bains, Subdivisional Magistrate, was the chief guest of the day. Resource persons for the workshop were Dr Sardool Singh Aujla, DIPS college, Dhilwan, Poet, Surjeet Sajan, Pattar Kalan, Harvinder Bhandal, Lecturer, DIET KPT. The students from various schools of Kapurthala district attended the workshop. As part of the workshop, students were exposed to writing- strategies focusing on the techniques to write and the importance of careful use of poetic devices and literally constructions. The aim was to allow the children to explore their own imaginative potential and literary flair for creative writing. The students responded well by actively participating in the activities. The session also had discussions on other facets of writing in the present age of digital media and artificial intelligence. The workshop ended with the motivating message making it a fulfilling and rewarding day. Jaspreet Kaur, Distt Language Officer, presented the Vote of Thanks. Saplings as well as certificates were given to the resource persons as token of gratitude by the organisers. A token of remembrance was given to the chief guest as well as the Principal of the school. Principal Parwinder Walia thanked the resource persons and congratulated everyone for the successful conduct of the workshop.