Pool party at DC Model School, Panchkula

To beat the heat, students of Kindergarten Section enjoyed a pool party at the school. The children dressed themselves in colourful swimming costumes for the pool party. The objective of engaging students in water play activities is to strengthen their motor skills and ability to coordinate and show team spirit. The students enjoyed rain songs and poems under the supervision of their teachers and relished juices and summer fruits. The Vice-Principal of the school, Deepika Bhardwaj, said splash pool activity was an integral part of education and created a sense of harmony and coordination among children.
