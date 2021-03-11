Poster-making contest for students of GHS, Sec-46, Chandigarh

A poster-making competition was held on the theme ‘Save trees, Save enviornment’ at Govt High School, Sector 46-C, Chandigarh. A colourful bonanza of cultural activities followed by poetry recitation highlighted the importance of this issue. The school Headmistress Indu Babbar and members of the Lions Club planted many saplings on the school premises. The saplings had been brought by students in used milk packets.The winners of the contest were given saplings of different herbs.