Potable water and effective garbage lifting key concerns for kids

Sesame Workshop India, along with the Clean Air Fund, carried out an environmental initiative called “Mera Planet Mera Ghar” which allowed 10,000 children in and around Delhi’s urban slums to voice their concerns regarding the environment and also bring possible solutions to the table.

Through this initiative, children of age group 6-10 from 28 localities in Delhi were surveyed in a period of over four months to understand the environmental concerns faced by them on a regular basis, for which adults at home and in the communities could support them. This was done to lower the development risks caused by the impact of pollution.

The children were a part of four advisory meetings with local leaders that took place in: Bhalswa JJ, Narela, Nizamuddin and Sunder Nigri where they presented the environmental concerns in their locality and also offered possible solutions in response to those views.

Sesame Workshop India had partnered with other Non-profit organisations like Child Survival India, Action India and Chintan Environmental Research & Action Group. They played a role in administering the responses from children of the low-resource communities in the national capital.

This survey was an eye-opener as people believe that young children will not be observant about complex issues like the environment and air pollution, but the children were very vocal about things like garbage burning, pollution from nearby factories and vehicular traffic. The survey also managed to highlight that Children, especially those who live near landfills, are particularly vulnerable to the impact of air pollution. Hence, it is important the environmental concerns impacting them are brought to the forefront and heard.

Key concerns

The survey was conducted in two age groups; 6-8 year-olds and 9-10 year-olds. The children of the age group 6-8 had the following concerns:

● 46.94% shared that all individuals should be able to have access to potable water within 500 metres of their homes.

● 23.77% felt garbage should not be burnt, instead it should be segregated into non-biodegradable and biodegradable. Optimised use of recycling of non-biodegradable waste and biodegradable waste should be converted to make biogas and manure.

● 22.10% believed bicycles should be promoted as a means of transport.

The children of the age group 9-10 had the following concerns:

● 26.96% were in favour of bicycles and said they should become cheaper.

● 26.40% felt strongly about access to potable water within 500 metres of their homes.

● 20% demanded a ban on the widespread use of fireworks and to create special zones for fireworks displays.

The lack of access to clean air, potable water, health and education impacts children of lower socio-economic backgrounds far more severely and in order to safeguard their well-being and health, Sesame Workshop India has collaborated with their implementing partners to raise awareness on environmental concerns in their communities and share them with their area’s local leaders.