Prabhakar Senior Secondary School, Amritsar

In the result of the Class VIII, Deeksha, student of the school, has obtained the 10th position in the merit list by scoring 590/600 marks. As many as 33 per cent students of the class have scored 90 per cent and above marks. Rest of the students scored first division. In the results of Class XII, Jashandeep of the arts stream has stood first in the school by scoring 95 per cent marks. Harmeet Singh, who stood second in the school, scored 93 per cent marks in the science stream. Epshita and Shivam of science group and Manpreet Kaur of commerce group scored 91 per cent marks. Rest of the students scored between 75 and 90 per cent marks.
