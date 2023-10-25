Prabhakar Senior Secondary School, Chheharta

Budding student wrestler Saakshat Singh Sindhu of the school won gold medal in the 110 kg weight category at the district level in Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan. He was given a warm send-off with blessings to compete in the Punjab State-Level Games being held at Taran Taran. Present at the send-off were Principal Rajesh Prabhakar, Col Shiv Patyal, Indu Kalia, sports in charge Manwinder Singh and all staff members.
