Prabhakar Sr Sec School, Amritsar

Teachers, staff and students of the school celebrated Kargil Victory Day and paid homage to the brave soldiers who had laid down their lives in the Kargil War in 1999 to took back the Indian territory which the Pakistani soldiers had occupied treacherously. Present at the event were Colonel Shiv Patyal, Indu Kalia, Mamta, Prabhsimran Kaur, Amanpreet Kaur and Manwinder Singh.
