Prabhdeep Kaur selected for President's Award

Prabhdeep Kaur, student of Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, and volunteer of the Bharat Scout & Guide unit of the school, has been selected for the President’s Award. Prabhadeep Kaur passed the written test for this award after crossing various stages. Principal/Director Dr SS Brar appreciated the efforts of Prabhdeep Kaur, head of department Balwinder Kaur Gill, guide Captain Madam Veerpal Kaur, parents and entire staff of the institution. He thanked Onkar Singh (STC, Punjab), Tapinder Singh Bedi (District Chief Commissioner), Mewa Singh (Scout) and their entire team and appealed for positive cooperation in the future. Coordinator Veerpal Kaur Sekhon, Meenakshi Singla, Kumud Garg, PRO, Alka Bindal, Deepinderjit Kaur Sandhu and Vikas Goyal were also present.

