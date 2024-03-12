Pradhan launches 52 short textbooks in Indian languages

New Delhi, March 11

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday launched 52 short textbooks in Indian non-scheduled languages, including tribal languages, for early childhood care and education, to provide young learners access to education in their mother tongue.

“The 52 primers in Indian non-scheduled languages is going to be a transformational step for young learners, specially for early childhood care and education, providing them access to education in their mother tongue/local language. It will initiate an inspirational journey for young minds, paving the way for deeper understanding, lifelong learning, more familiarity and rooted beds in indigenous culture and greater success in academics and beyond,” he said.

Providing access to education in mother tongue The primers -- short books for introducing a subject to students — have been prepared by the NCERT in collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru.

Primers

“The 52 primers in Indian languages have paved the way for the beginning of a new civilisational renaissance. These initiatives will create a seamless and futuristic learning landscape, promote learning in Indian languages, realise the vision of NEP - 2020 and holistically transform school education,”" the minister said.

What are Non-scheduled languages

Non-scheduled languages refer to all other languages spoken in India that have not been given official recognition. The 52 primers in Indian languages have paved the way for the beginning of a new civilisational renaissance.

