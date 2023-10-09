Pragyan Science Exhibition at Scholars Public School, Rajpura

The school hosted the inter-school Pragyan Science Exhibition under the agies of Rajpura School Sahodya Complex. The exhibition was a remarkable event that showcased the scientific prowess and creativity of students from various schools. A total of 11 schools participated in the exhibition, bringing forth their brightest young scientists and innovators. Scholars Public School being the host did not participate in the event. The event began with the welcoming of the guests and lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by shabad gayan. Students showcased a wide range of innovative projects, including robotics, sustainable energy solutions, environmental conservation methods, and biomedical advancements. The judges of the event were Shikha, PGT (Physics), Jyotsna, PGT (Chemistry), Inderjeet, PGT (Physics), and Abhishek, Robotics Lecturer. The winner of the event was Heritage Public School. Mukat Public School bagged the second position and the third position was bagged by Patel Public School. School Chairman TL Joshi, Director Sudesh Joshi and Principal Bharti gave away the prizes to the winning teams and congratulated the winners. The event concluded with the speech by School Director Sudesh Joshi. School Principal Bharti appreciated the efforts of the participating teams and gave her best wishes for their future endeavours.

#Rajpura