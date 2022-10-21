Pranav excels in long jump event

Students of MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events at district level. Pranav Dhiman grabbed the first position in long jump and got selected for the state level. In the same event, Reet got the first position and also got selected at the state level. Reet had also participated in high jump. She secured second position and also got selected for state level. Gugleet and Nitara participated in the shot put and got selected for the state level. Akshit participated in 100 m heat and Parnav Dhiman participated in the 50m heat and got selected for state level. Principal MR Rana congratulated all the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and their physical teachers.