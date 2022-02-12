President for observing Nov 7 as Students Day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Feb 12

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited Ambadawe, the ancestral village of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and said November 7, the day Dr Ambedkar enrolled as a student, should be marked as Student’ Day nationally.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said across the schools of Maharashtra, November 7, the day on which Babasaheb enrolled in school in the Year 1900, is celebrated as Student's Day.

“Every programme associated with Babasaheb inspires people to realize the vision of a compassionate and egalitarian society. We could consider celebrating November 7 as Student's Day across the country to commemorate Babasaheb Ambedkar's devotion and importance he attached to education,” the President said.

Noting that Ambadawe village has been given the name of 'Sphurti-Bhoomi', the President said that it is apt to call the ancestral village of Babasaheb 'Sphurti-Bhoomi' as he contributed in various fields throughout his life with full energy.

According to the ideal of 'Sphurti-Bhoomi', there should be a social system in every village based on values like harmony, compassion and equality that Babasaheb always cherished, the President said.

He noted that the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) in association with Khadi Village Industries Corporation, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University and Bank of Baroda had undertaken various initiatives to make Ambadawe village self-reliant, apart from doing relief work for villagers affected by the Nisarga cyclone in June 2020.

The President said Babasaheb advocated self-employment.

“He set up a firm to do business as a consultant in the trading of stocks and shares. He submitted a memorandum to Viceroy Linlithgow in 1942, demanding the participation of the underprivileged in the tenders of CPWD. Due to his extensive social and political responsibilities, Babasaheb could not give time to his entrepreneurial side. In the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb, opportunities are available to the youth of every section in every field,” said the President.