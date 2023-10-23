Little yellow poppy tells, “There lived a girl in the meadows.”
She was violet and I was yellow
Yet she loved to play
WIth my soft young petals
She lived with few others
Who took lesser care of her
So she made sure to never
Let the sun leave my way
And as the moonlight shone down
On the glistening grass, I
Would listen to her passing by the field
Singing her sorrows away
And as her soft padded feet
Would reach by my bed
She would bend down
Only to gently caress my head
And say, Little yellow poppy
You better grow prickles someday
For as fragile as you are
The wind will carry you away
As the familiar bell would ring
She would run back to the cabin
Her imprisonment until
The next near dawn
Only she didn’t come back the next day
My petals coated black with cinders
That had flown from not so far away
Of the cabin’s wood that had burnt all night and burnt all day
The wind did come and it carried away
The embers that lay silently on my petals
But carry it did not my mourning self
For I was now a prickly poppy, and even the wind shied away
Little yellow poppy, she told
The words floating in the breeze
Like weightless ash
And a thousand regrets
Saba Singh, Class X, Vivek High School, Chandigarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone