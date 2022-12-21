Prikshit does school proud

A science model 'Energy Harvester' made by Prikshit Maan, a Class X student of St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, has been selected for INSPIRE Awards - Manak - which is one of the flagship programmes of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. As many as 13 projects from various schools of Panchkula were shortlisted for the competition out of which three were selected for the state-level competition. Prikshit has been awarded a prize of ?10,000/- which he intends to utilise for improving the design of his project at the state level. He thanked his science teacher, Puja Seth, for her support and guidance.