Primary School Sports Day at Oakridge International School, Mohali

Primary wing students took part in Primary School Sports Day. Young athletes displayed their talents and sportsmanship. The day kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony, where students proudly marched with the spirit of unity, determination and excellence. On the field, the spirit of fair-play and teamwork shone through in various team sports like sprint race, long jump, shot put, rope skipping, sack race, shuttle run, pyramid race, 4x100 m relay, high jump, and tug-of-war. The day wasn’t just about physical prowess, creative minds were celebrated in events like the art and poster-making competitions, where students expressed their love for sports through vivid displays of talent. The closing ceremony was a heart-warming affair, with participants proudly wearing their medals and certificates.
