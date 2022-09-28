Prince scores 511 marks in NEET

Prince Jasrotia, a former student of Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri, Fatehpur, Kangra, scored 511 marks in the NEET 2022. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, Principal Jyoti Mahajan and staff congratulated him on his success and extend wishes for his bright future.

Sanyam qualifies JEE (Ad)

Sanyam Gupta, a student of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat, qualified JEE Advanced and got selected for IIT. Sanyam said his dream is to serve the country by becoming a scientist in the Indian Space Research Institute (ISRO). Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar congratulated Sanyam and said he is an inspiration for other students.

Motilal Nehru school kids shine

Students of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, bagged positions in the district-level tournament held in Jind. In cycling, Nikhil got the second position. In kho-kho (U-19), the school got the first position and Sagar from the team has been selected in the state team. In badminton, Armaan, Vineet and Hanni got the first position in different categories. In boxing (U-17) girls, Kakul got the second position in the 54 kg category and Neha got the second position in the 57 kg category. In boxing (boys), Prince got the first position in the 57 kg category. In cricket (U-19) boys, Bhivasya, Harsh and Mann have been selected for the state games. The girls' cricket team got the first position. Sarika Berwal has been selected for state games. In football, Dev has been selected for state games. In judo (U-14), Jyoti and Priyanshi got the first position in the 45 kg and 60 kg categories, respectively. In skating, Anshika got third position. In taekwondo, Akshay got the first position. In table tennis (U-17), Ishita, Radhika, Anshika Lohan, Risihka, Anshika and Ishani got the third position in different categories. In netball, Aayush got the first position. Students were welcomed at the school by Principal Ravinder Kumar and were honoured with certificates.