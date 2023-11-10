Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, visits Finland

Principal of the school Gulshan Kaur recently joined an international delegation of eminent educational leaders that travelled together to Finland, which is known for having a top-notch educational system. This has left the school feeling extremely optimistic. The delegation featured principals from prestigious institutions, including Bhavan Vidyalaya Panchkula, Pallavi Group of Schools, Gems Public School, and the Academic Director, accompanied by the Vice Principal from Bangladesh Presidency School. The delegation’s primary agenda included visits to three exemplary Finnish schools, Syvalahden Koulu, Otaniemen Lukio Gymnasium Upper Secondary School and Kivimies International. They actively participated in educational workshops, emphasising key features of Finnish education. The delegation had the privilege of attending a university educational workshop hosted by Professor Mikko Jussi Laaksi, Director of the Centre for Learning Analytics at the University of Turku and co-founder of Eduten. To cap off their educational immersion, the delegation explored the iconic Helsinki Central Library, gaining deeper insights into the pivotal role libraries play in promoting learning and literacy. Gulshan Kaur emphasised that “in order to nurture future citizens, it is appropriate to emphasise the virtues of our customs and value system and integrate them with the best components from other models of education”.

#Panchkula