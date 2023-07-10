Principal Speak: Aim for holistic development of students

What are the key achievements of your school over the past one year?

Apart from academics, the school has outshined in various co-curricular activities, especially in the field of sports. Our school volleyball and kho-kho team surpassed others and were victorious in the block, district and state-level competitions.

Your message for the students? One can be successful in life with hard work, perseverance, learning, sacrifice and most of all love what you are doing to achieve your goals. I, as Principal of the school, advocate a secured learning environment, motivate students and am always approachable.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

The post Covid learning gaps are bridged by combining the grade’s learning, breaking the curriculum into small steps and incorporating socio-emotional learning element.

Share some NEP practical application that the school has adopted?

As a pedagogue, we aim for the holistic development of students by increasing their flexibility in choice of subject as well as in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Are their any vocational skills being imparted to students? If yes, then share a few.

Yes, vocational skills, like critical thinking, communication skills, creativity and technology skills are enhanced through various clubs.

What are the key assessment parameters that are used to grade a student’s performance in a year?

The different tools used for appraising students are practical, formative, oral and skill assessment.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

We as academic educators upgrade our skills and knowledge by attending various capacity building programmes organised by the CBSE and other private fraternity.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school owns superior sports infrastructure that helps students develop self-esteem and self-confidence. Sports build mind, body and tactic discipline, which help to maximise students’ potential, accomplish their objective and become a successful person.