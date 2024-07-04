Principal Speak: Creating stress-free educational atmosphere to produce competent, enterprising individuals

Education involves a right balance of academic and co-curricular activities. How is your institution providing this balance to students?

For providing balance between academic and co-curricular activities the school is creating a stress-free educational atmosphere aiming to produce competent, confident and enterprising individuals for the nation. Between academics and co-curricular activities, a very fine line exists and that is preserved by prioritising, planning, organising and acquiring a positive mind set and keeping away from procrastination.

As the head of this institution what is your vision and how you are making it a reality? The vision is to ignite the impressionable young minds to adjust and adapt to the emerging social, emotional and global needs; to provide them value-based education to liberate from the shackles of fear, ignorance, prejudice and unfounded beliefs; and to make the students well informed, articulate and confident human beings, ready to serve humanity by adopting the path shown by great visionary leader Swami Dayanand Saraswati. To make it reality I am focusing on holistic development of child by promoting inclusivity, individual needs and propelling the educational experience towards new heights of excellence. Motto of your school and how are students being trained to follow it? The motto is to focus on the students to ensure that they excel academically and get prepared for life beyond classrooms. By fusion of modern education principles, NEP-2020 objectives, personalised assessment methods students are propelled towards the new heights of excellence.

What are the assessment practices used in your school?

In the vibrant tapestry of modern education in India, there is re-evaluation of assessment methodologies. In this exploration, we delve into the world of holistic student assessment by modernising assessment techniques like project-based assessments, critical thinking challenges, real-time feedback and by promoting inclusivity.

Sports and co-curricular activities for students?

Sports activities are games (badminton, kabaddi, basketball, fencing, etc), mass PT, yoga, etc. Co- curricular activities are brain games, book reading sessions, essay writing competitions, debates, handicrafts, advertisement competition, team work activities (like classroom decoration, event planning), quiz, educational tour, mathematics Olympiad, activities on SDGs, bag-less days, etc.

NEP-2020 has laid special emphasis on vocational skills and entrepreneurships. How is your school providing these two through curriculum?

Keeping in mind that innovation and entrepreneurship are the key drivers of economic growth, social progress and environmental sustainability, our school is focusing on developing entrepreneurial competencies, innovation, industry academic linkages and interdisciplinary projects, artificial intelligence, etc.

What measures has the school taken to help students cope with stress and to develop their EQ?

To help students cope with stress we acknowledge the stress of each child, appreciate the child, provide stress-busting techniques, help students to avoid stress-building habits and to alter the lifestyle by maintaining a normal weight, eat regular balanced meals and have adequate sleep.