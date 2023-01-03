 Principal Speak: Emotional well-being of every child our priority : The Tribune India

Principal Speak: Emotional well-being of every child our priority

Principal Speak: Emotional well-being of every child our priority

Usha Gupta, Principal, DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula.



What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

The school has been excelling in the field of sports and curricular activities. The sports team of girls of the school won cricket tournaments at various levels and made the school proud. Apart from academics, the students have added more feathers to school's cap by winning positions in various co-curricular activities conducted in the tricity. We have successfully been organising different activities and campaigns to ensure community service and promote a healthy social environment. Emotional well-being of each child remained the priority of the school. For that, meditation sessions, EHV (Education in Human values) programmes helped students to keep up the balance of post covid effects.

How are the "Lessons" of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

Online classes and technology have emerged as a superhero during the lockdown. Teachers as well as students got opportunities to explore new learning applications and platforms during the class that helped them to develop new skills and capabilities, accelerating their growth trajectory. Both offline learning and e-learning are going hand-in-hand and have become an integral component of school education. Education is going to be hybrid in the future. The online mode of learning is a boon even when there is a need on a restricted holiday.

What is the teacher taught ratio in your school?

We at DCMS, believe in maintaining a low student teacher ratio in the classes. With fewer students in the class, teacher can provide more attention to the individual learning needs of every student. Teacher can observe them minutely and figure out their problems to help them more effectively. We have a team of 96 teachers for 2,200 children, i.e. (approx. 23: 1).

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progress in its implementation?

Ans. The school has redesigned the teaching method and is ready to implement a bilingual method in teaching from junior level. All the teachers are attending various workshops to understand the pedagogical needs to make a smooth transition as stated by NEP 2020. It is worthy to mention that the school curriculum already focuses experiential learning, working projects, video blogging, skill education, and HOTS based quizzes in school regularly suggested by NEP2020.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students.

With the revision and revamping of all the aspects of education, the National Education Policy 2020 encompasses an integration of vocational education with academics to instil a sense of pride and the dignity of the trade through hands-on work and helps in breaking stereotypical notions around the job roles. The school offers workspaces to learn innovation skills in ATL lab, develop ideas via hands-on activities, field visits, career counselling sessions, gardening, plantation and grafting, guest lectures, Information Technology and many more. Children select vocational courses based on their interest and aptitude.

Your vision for your students.

As an educator, my vision is to prepare students to run the race of life confidently and fearlessly. I want them to find a sense of purpose in their lives through education. My vision is to create a collaborative learning environment where students learn from and get inspired one another. I dream of encouraging students' critical thinking that will enable them to become powerful and thoughtful leaders in the future Above all, I want them to be a constructive and positive role models.The ultimate aim is to make them physically strong, emotionally stable, and spiritually enlightened.

Special handholding initiative for underachievers

We always strive to impart purposeful education as per the requirement of the students. In order to focus on underachievers, the school initiates a wonderful programme named Each One, Help One (EOHO). It is a unique system of peer learning where mentor and mentee clarify the concepts in a congenial and friendly environment. These students are regularly counselled for a psychological support. In addition to it a separate section of EWS students and the orphan children are adopted and aid is provided in the form of food, hostel, free education and emotional support for better opportunities for learning and excelling in life.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace