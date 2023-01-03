Principal Speak: Emotional well-being of every child our priority

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

The school has been excelling in the field of sports and curricular activities. The sports team of girls of the school won cricket tournaments at various levels and made the school proud. Apart from academics, the students have added more feathers to school's cap by winning positions in various co-curricular activities conducted in the tricity. We have successfully been organising different activities and campaigns to ensure community service and promote a healthy social environment. Emotional well-being of each child remained the priority of the school. For that, meditation sessions, EHV (Education in Human values) programmes helped students to keep up the balance of post covid effects.

How are the "Lessons" of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

Online classes and technology have emerged as a superhero during the lockdown. Teachers as well as students got opportunities to explore new learning applications and platforms during the class that helped them to develop new skills and capabilities, accelerating their growth trajectory. Both offline learning and e-learning are going hand-in-hand and have become an integral component of school education. Education is going to be hybrid in the future. The online mode of learning is a boon even when there is a need on a restricted holiday.

What is the teacher taught ratio in your school?

We at DCMS, believe in maintaining a low student teacher ratio in the classes. With fewer students in the class, teacher can provide more attention to the individual learning needs of every student. Teacher can observe them minutely and figure out their problems to help them more effectively. We have a team of 96 teachers for 2,200 children, i.e. (approx. 23: 1).

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progress in its implementation?

Ans. The school has redesigned the teaching method and is ready to implement a bilingual method in teaching from junior level. All the teachers are attending various workshops to understand the pedagogical needs to make a smooth transition as stated by NEP 2020. It is worthy to mention that the school curriculum already focuses experiential learning, working projects, video blogging, skill education, and HOTS based quizzes in school regularly suggested by NEP2020.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students.

With the revision and revamping of all the aspects of education, the National Education Policy 2020 encompasses an integration of vocational education with academics to instil a sense of pride and the dignity of the trade through hands-on work and helps in breaking stereotypical notions around the job roles. The school offers workspaces to learn innovation skills in ATL lab, develop ideas via hands-on activities, field visits, career counselling sessions, gardening, plantation and grafting, guest lectures, Information Technology and many more. Children select vocational courses based on their interest and aptitude.

Your vision for your students.

As an educator, my vision is to prepare students to run the race of life confidently and fearlessly. I want them to find a sense of purpose in their lives through education. My vision is to create a collaborative learning environment where students learn from and get inspired one another. I dream of encouraging students' critical thinking that will enable them to become powerful and thoughtful leaders in the future Above all, I want them to be a constructive and positive role models.The ultimate aim is to make them physically strong, emotionally stable, and spiritually enlightened.

Special handholding initiative for underachievers

We always strive to impart purposeful education as per the requirement of the students. In order to focus on underachievers, the school initiates a wonderful programme named Each One, Help One (EOHO). It is a unique system of peer learning where mentor and mentee clarify the concepts in a congenial and friendly environment. These students are regularly counselled for a psychological support. In addition to it a separate section of EWS students and the orphan children are adopted and aid is provided in the form of food, hostel, free education and emotional support for better opportunities for learning and excelling in life.