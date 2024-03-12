Principal Speak: Emphasis on life skills, personality development

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

Holistic development is the motive of education in our school. Keeping this in view we introduced Scouts and Guides in our school. These young Scouts took up the responsibilities with enthusiasm. They cleaned nearby surroundings, talked to people about ill-effects of eating tobacco and many more. Furthermore the ‘Joy of Giving’ programme we introduced received an overwhelming response.

How are the ‘lessons’ of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

The insights gained from online teaching during Covid are now influencing offline education by integrating technology for better engagement, offering flexible learning options, and incorporating digital resources alongside traditional methods.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

22:1

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

We’ve implemented curriculum reforms, focused on holistic development, adapted more interactive and inclusive approach towards teaching-learning process and embraced technology to enhance the learning experience. Continuous efforts are being made to further progress and ensure the effective implementation of NEP’s objectives.

Vocational education classes or skill-building opportunities given to students.

We lay more and more emphasis on life skills, personality development, and soft skills of the students. We have already started a dedicated corner in the school, where students, staff and parents put the things for charity and were later distributed to different NGOs, old-age homes, leprosy centres, etc. Apart from this, social and environment awareness, Mukand talk on various topics, AI, health and wellness, music, dance, yoga and theatre are part of regular curriculum.

Hand-holding initiatives for underachievers

To help underachievers learn and stay abreast with the latest information we have developed an Assembly Quiz system. We ask them to read The School Tribune (developing reading habit, building vocabulary and command over the language and enhance knowledge). The students then are quizzed on what they learnt during the week and also if they have implemented anything they learnt in their class. A number of underachievers have shown remarkable progress and of course the other students have benefitted too.

Vision

My vision for our students is to cultivate an educational environment that fosters not only academic excellence but also holistic development. We aim to empower students with critical thinking skills, a strong sense of ethics, and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing world. Our goal is to nurture well-rounded individuals who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible, creative, and resilient in facing future challenges.