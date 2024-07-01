Principal Speak: Empowering students to recognise their potential to be transformative generation

Education involves a right balance of academic and co-curricular activities. How is your institution providing this balance to students?

Education is not solely about attending classes and taking exams. To foster holistic development and prepare students for the challenges of the real world, our school provides a myriad of co-curricular activities like sports and athletics; performing arts like music, dance, theatre; debates, painting, public speaking opportunities, etc. We help the students to identify their priorities, then plan and manage the time.

What are the assessment practices used in your school?

Our school try to give more importance to multi-dimensional assessment. A strong emphasis is given to the teacher-conducted internal evaluations of student’s progress. We make use of more detailed framework that includes a range of assessment techniques, including periodic class test, project work, practical, group discussions, etc. This helps the students to reduce the exam pressure.

Supports and co-curricular activities for students.

We give wide opportunities to the students to involve in sports and co-curricular activities. There are intra-school as well as interschool sports and cultural competitions like track and field events of sports, volleyball, basketball, badminton, and a few martial arts. Music, dance, theatre, speech and debate competitions are a few among many cultural and literary competitions.

NEP-2020 has laid special emphasis on vocational skills and entrepreneurships. How is your school providing these two through curriculum?

Designing education programmes that helps the students to acquire and demonstrate competencies required to adapt themselves to the fast pace of technological developments and innovations such as AI is a need of the time. In line with the NEP-2020, our school is trying to create an ecosystem that fosters creativity, problem-solving, and the ability to take risks, which are necessary qualities to become job creators.

What measures has the school taken to help students cope with stress and to develop their EQ?

EQ is the ability to understand, use, and manage one’s emotions in positive ways to relieve stress, communicate effectively, empathise with others, overcome challenges, etc. The school gives periodic counselling sessions on self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, relationship management, etc. The school management and staff are committed to help particular child who is facing a challenge or grief.

As the head of this institution what is your vision and how you are making it a reality?

My vision as an educator is to profoundly impact the lives of my students, fostering a ripple effect of positive change throughout society. I aspire to empower my students to recognise their potential to be a transformative generation. To bring this vision to life, I am committed to providing the highest quality education, leveraging the resources of our school, expertise of my fellow teachers, support of parents, and the involvement of all stakeholders. Through this collective effort, I strive to create an enriching and empowering educational experience that prepares my students to excel and make meaningful contributions to the world.

Motto of your school and how are students being trained to follow it?

“Truth Liberates You” is the motto of our school. Honesty is a key component of a well-functioning society; it develops trust and fosters the sorts of relationships among the citizens that enable civic dialogue and reasoning. Through continuous motivational talks on the theme and practically in concrete life situations we encourage the students to be honest and truthful.