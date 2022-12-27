 Principal Speak: Making every student feel special : The Tribune India

Principal Speak: Making every student feel special

Principal Speak: Making every student feel special

Sr Vanitha Veena Rebello, Principal, Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase 11, Sector 65, Mohali



What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

Every crisis creates an opportunity and pushes people to think differently. Thus, while it could not be denied that the Covid-19 disrupted our lives, it also bestowed our mentors and learners with the gift of technological skills. The stellar performance of Class X students in CBSE examination has added another feather in the crowning glory of the school. Creating a digital ecosystem, sculpting a digital architecture resulted in the setting of ATL lab, which is equipped with modern gadgets, to hone the creative skills of budding scientists. A shift to hybrid mode and then a greater satiation seeing our students accomplishing what they have been hoping by excelling in multitudes of competitions is admirable.

How are the 'lessons' of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

Online teaching pedagogy that emerged during the Covid pandemic has indeed revolutionised the modern education system. It has not just enabled teachers to incorporate technology in modern classrooms but also helped them adopt various innovative methods to engage students in lively interactive sessions. Teachers are using presentations that include images, GIFs, videos, Google slides etc. to make classrooms more energetic these days. Pre recorded videos, graphic organisers etc. that had surfaced during online classes are here to stay now. Flipped classroom concept via online quizzes, games, info graphics have literally converted boring live lectures into fun based joyful learning.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

The teacher taught ratio in our school is generally set as per the CBSE guidelines. We believe in the fact that lower the number better is the teaching learning process. An ideal student teacher ratio not only ensures quality education and grading but is also one of the best indicators of successful student engagement.

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

The National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 provides an important opportunity to move Indian education from “sorting and selection” to “human development,” enabling every student to develop to his/her maximum potential. Based on the given principles of this policy, the school has already commenced its skill education. Espousing of art-integrated activities, multilingualism, a shift from core learning to actual conceptual learning and CCT based education has resulted in better understanding and performance of the students in curricular and co- curricular activities. Meticulously planned assessment pattern, lesson plans, question papers and other rubrics are kept under the consideration of Blooms Taxonomy.

Any special handholding initiative for underachievers.

Underachievement in education is a common problem and it is known fact that such students come from homes where there is considerable instability within the family unit. So, our first priority is to make pupil feel comfortable and special in the class. With remedial strategies which include special classes, activity based learning, easy designed notes, extra classes, co-operative games, innumerable worksheets and greater emphasis on honing reading and oral skill are all encompassed for such students. In addition frequent diagnostic assessment of the student progress, paired with immediate corrective instruction is often taken into consideration.

Your vision for your students

We at IJCS pride ourselves in providing quality education of quality and relevance irrespective of caste, creed and colour. We emphasise on an education that promotes self-discipline, motivation and excellence in learning. We offer education that leads to the development of young minds to evolve as men of character, competence, conscience, compassion and competence. We believe that a healthy and developed individual is the key to a flourishing and prosperous family, community, society and above all a nation. Hence, we leave no stone unturned in order to walk together in joy and harmony for the sake of the well-being of society.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students

In order to enhance employability and entrepreneurial abilities of students, the government of India has initiated the vocational education classes and skill building sessions in schools. Apart from honing the skills of budding pupils it also provides them exposure to work environment and generates awareness about future career options. We, at IJCS provide our students opportunities through multiple options of skill education such as IT, AI, handicrafts, sports etc. We ensure that these vocational and skill based classes are incorporated in our curriculum and are at par with other academic subjects taught here.

