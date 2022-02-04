Delhi schools reopening

Principals relieved over decision, hope no learning disruption further

Principals relieved over decision, hope no learning disruption further

New Delhi, February 4

School principals welcomed the decision to reopen schools in the national capital following prolonged closure and expressed hope there will be no further disruption in learning while a section of parents were skeptical about school reopening for junior classes.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes IX-XII from February 7. The panel also decided to resume classes from nursery to VIII from February 14.

"Students are elated with the announcement of school opening from Monday for classes IX-XII and from February 14 for classes nursery to VIII. We welcome the decision taken by DDMA today though it was much awaited by all the stake holders of school community. Finally children will be back to their second home. We expect that there would not be any disruption in learning further," said Sudha Acharya, Chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC) that has 122 Delhi schools as its members.

The Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools said reopening of schools for classes IX-XIIis welcomed but the decision is disappointing as well.

"Schools should have been reopened for all classes and all levels - irrespective of the vaccine status or any other factor," it said.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, said, "We welcome the move to reopen the schools for students as now with vaccination campaign ongoing in a full-fledged manner for the age group of 15-18, we foresee a major population of students in this age group would have received their first shot.

"One of the most important aspects of school education is now going to be planning counselling sessions for both students and parents, as this transitioning lifestyle can get extremely perplexing most of the times. To hold meaningful discussions is also important, it is preferred to make small group of students for social interactions apart from the academics," she added.

Shubhi Soni, Head of the school, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini, keeping the schools closed at long stretch is not a solution.

"The young ones' minds need exposure and social interaction, to have a foundation full of experiences, they learn majorly from observation and change of environment. For their holistic growth, we recommend hybrid cum phased reopening," she said.

Parents, however, were a mixed lot on the school reopening decision.

Ashok Agarwal, President, All India Parents Association (AIPA) questioned the logic behind opening schools from different dates for students of different classes.

"It is more a bureaucratic decision ignoring rights of students to Education. Schools for all classes of students ought to have been reopened from February 7. While deciding Authorities should have kept in mind that Delhi School Education Act 1973 mandates minimum of 200 teaching days in school in an academic year," he said.

Aparajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association (DPA) said, "We appreciate the recent order stating the reopening of the schools for 9 to 12 class as most of the children of that age group are vaccinated and have to prepare for boards as well. Also, it's great that government have also allowed the colleges and institutes to be opened. "But, the primary and middle grades should still continue online as they are unvaccinated and furthermore they will be coming for only a short period of time for their exams that are around the corner.

"It wont make sense to reopen their school for only some days as after the exam period the school generally remain close until the next session. Secondly, I urge the government to figure out the transportation problems of the school going children as school buses wont be running," she added.

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

I don't need Z-plus security, make me 'A' category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah to give detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh reports 183 new Covid cases, three deaths

If satisfied dying declaration is true, court can base conviction on it: Punjab HC

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Controversial JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC Chairman

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana