Prithvi wins silver in taekwondo

Prithvi, student of Class VI-B of St Mary's School, Sector 46-B, Chandigarh, clinched silver medal in the Under-34 kg (11 years age) category in the third National Open Taekwondo Championship held at Tarn Taran, Punjab. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao congratulated N Prithvi for his achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back
The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...
US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November
The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...
7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak
The house was also damaged in the blast