Private schools suffer setback on not getting stay orders

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 11

Private Schools affiliated to the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) have suffered a setback on not getting stay on the first hearing in their case filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the ongoing move of conducting exams of Class VIII by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for all schools being run in the state.

The court has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing in the case while the BSEH authorities are gearing up to hold the exams in March end. However, the court has issued notices to the Department of School Education, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the BSEH.

The state has over 2,000 private schools affiliated to the CBSE where over 1.5 lakh students are enrolled in Class VIII. The BSEH authorities asked the schools to get them registered by depositing Rs 5,000 as registration fee and Rs 100 per student as enrollment fee for the academic session 2021-22.

Infuriated by the move, the private schools have now called a meeting of office bearers of all associations tomorrow to decide further course of action over the issue.

“We have challenged the move before the Court pleading that it is a violation of section 30(1) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act which says no child shall be required to pass any board examination till completion of elementary education. Moreover, the BSEH has illegally been authorised to hold the exams in a situation when the state government withdrew power from it for conducting any exams,” said Anil Kaushik, President, Progressive Private School Association, a group of CBSE schools.

Kaushik maintained the move would also mean dual affiliation, which was neither practical nor feasible as the CBSE schools too would have to get recognition from the BSEH while the CBSE’s bylaws prohibited the affiliating schools to get the affiliation with other boards at the same time.

“We prayed for the stay against the move but did not get it on the first hearing. The court will now hear the case on April 4 but till then, the board exams for Class VIII are likely to be commenced,” said he, adding that they would not sit calmly and decide the next strategy over the issue on Sunday.

Ved Prakash Yadav, Vice Chairman, BSEH, said they were in the process for registration of the schools affiliated to other boards and enrollment of their students studying in class VIII. “We are gearing up to conduct the exams at the end of March,” he maintained.