Private schools to move HC for early hearing

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 15

Having got no relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the ongoing row over the exams of Class VIII for all schools in the state by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) probably in next month, more than 50 private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) have written to the CBSE seeking its intervention and guidance in the matter.

Even, they have also decided to approach the High Court for early hearing in the case that to come up for hearing on April 4. The schools are apprehensive that the BSEH may conduct the exams before the date as the Court has not issued any stay orders on the previous hearing of the case.

There are approximately 2,000 private schools affiliated to the CBSE wherein over 1.5 lakh students are enrolled in Class VIII.

“We have now no other option except to move an application for early hearing in the High Court in order to thwart the BSEH from holding the exams before the case is decided. It is also essential in a situation when the BSEH has directed all private schools affiliated to other boards to get them registered with it before February 20 by depositing the fee of Rs 5,000,” said Anil Kaushik, President, Progressive Private School Association, a group of CBSE schools.

He maintained that over 50 private schools, a majority of them located in Mahendragarh district, had sought guidelines from the CBSE stating that they were in a dilemma about getting themselves registered with the BSEH as it would mean dual affiliation while the CBSE’s bylaws prohibited the affiliating schools to get the affiliation with other boards at the same time, he added.

“Another association of the CBSE schools is also gearing up to file a separate petition in the High Court with a plea that the move of conducting exams is a violation of section 30 (1) of the Right to Education Act which says no child shall be required to pass any board examination till completion of elementary education,” said Kaushik.

Ved Prakash Yadav, Vice Chairman, BSEH, could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.

