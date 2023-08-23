Priyanshi Thakur clears CBSE Science Challenge

Priyanshi Thakur of Class X of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, cleared the CBSE Science Challenge 2023-24. She is the only student from the Tricity to have qualified in the prestigious competition.
