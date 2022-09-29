Priyanshi wins 2 gold medals

In the 47th Chandigarh state shooting championship-2022 organised by Chandigarh Rifle association, Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, won two gold medals — one in 25 MTR pistol (nr) championship junior women individual and the other in 25 MTR pistol (nr) championship sub youth women individual. Medals were awarded by Justice Jayshree Thakur. Principal of the school appreciated the efforts and hard work done by the student and encouraged other students as well to do their best to achieve their goal.