Prize distribution at Ashiana Public School, Sec 46-A, Chandigarh

The school held its annual prize distribution ceremony for the students of classes V-IX . The event was held on the school premises with the aim to applaud and reward the students for their sincere efforts and hard work during the academic session 2023-2024. The school honoured all its achievers for having attained a sterling record both in scholastic and co-scholastic domain. Therefore, in addition to academic excellence other categories, viz general proficiency, good conduct, excellence in communication skills, art, etc, were also considered. Hence, the victorious students in various fields such as academics, cultural programmes, sports events, competitions, etc were honoured during the event. School Director Lalita Prakash motivated students to continue to uphold the values and keep working hard to achieve desired goals.
