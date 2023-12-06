Prize distribution at Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

A prize distribution ceremony was organised during the morning assembly in the skating rink. Principal Sanjeev Sharma awarded the top performers of chart making and poster making competition, organised in the school to create awareness about the environment. He congratulated them and also appreciated the effort of volunteers for organising the ceremony.
