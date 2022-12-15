Prize distribution at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The annual prize distribution ceremony for the students of classes V and VI was held at the school. The school completes 20 years in the next academic year and the week-long shows are a curtain raiser to the grand celebrations planned for next year. The event commenced with an address from Principal Reema Dewan, wherein she emphasised on the holistic development of each child. The Principal shared the major achievements of the school, followed by the felicitation of more than 200 scholars. The field show was presided over by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Swati Sehgal. Post the award ceremony, the audience embarked on a journey of the birth of the universe “Cosmic Web…..a ballet of stars”. After a gap of two years, having remained cooped up in their virtual classrooms, more than 500 students displayed extraordinary exuberance while performing. This was followed by a fun-filled carnival for students and parents.