Prize distribution at MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

The school celebrated the Annual Prize Distribution Function with a keynote, ‘Ayushman - Health and Wellness’. The chief guest was Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, and guests of honour were Divyani Luthra (PCS, Judicial) and Armaan Sandhu (PCS, Judicial). Seeking the strength from the Almighty through the school shabad, the event left the audience awestruck through live orchestra and musical performances. The dance performances by pre-primary students, primary wing students, kathak by secondary wing students and a play were entertaining as well as thought provoking followed by a foot tapping bhangra performance. Principal Kanwaljit Singh Randhawa presented the school’s annual report. Vishesh Sarangal congratulated the prize winners and the entire MGN family for the outstanding show.