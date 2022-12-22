Project chosen for state Science Congress

S R Tangri D.A.V. Public School Bilga’s science project won the third place in the district<-level competition of the Children Science Congress and made it to the state-level competition. School students Samaria and Narendra Kumar prepared a project on 'Role of Bird Diversity in Agriculture'. This competition was organised at Sai Dass Senior Secondary School Jalandhar and as many as 54 schools participated in it. The students and the science teacher Rajbir Kaur were honoured on their return to school. On this occasion, Principal Ravi Sharma said that if there is scientific consciousness among our youth, then our country will definitely move forward on the path of progress.