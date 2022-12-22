Project chosen for state Science Congress

S R Tangri D.A.V. Public School Bilga’s science project won the third place in the district<-level competition of the Children Science Congress and made it to the state-level competition. School students Samaria and Narendra Kumar prepared a project on 'Role of Bird Diversity in Agriculture'. This competition was organised at Sai Dass Senior Secondary School Jalandhar and as many as 54 schools participated in it. The students and the science teacher Rajbir Kaur were honoured on their return to school. On this occasion, Principal Ravi Sharma said that if there is scientific consciousness among our youth, then our country will definitely move forward on the path of progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...