Promote fitness from a young age

Children, like adults, require some form of exercise in their daily routine to stay healthy. Your children are watching you and attempting to mimic everything you do, good or bad. As a result, it is critical to have an exercise routine in place in order to instill the habit of exercise in your children from the start. Encourage your children by telling them about the benefits of exercise or by finding fun ways to exercise.

0 age should spend more time playing on the floor.

1 - 3 should exercise for at least three hours per day. This entails playing aggressively.

3 - 5 years old should exercise for at least three hours per day.

5 -18 should engage in at least one hour of moderate to vigorous exercise per day, as well as a few hours of light exercise. This should include activities that strengthen the muscles and bones at least three times per week.

18+ should engage in a mix of moderate and vigorous exercise to ensure adequate overall activity. They should also engage in muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.

Asha Vaghasia, Founder and Parenting Coach, We Positive Parenting, Ahmedabad, commenting on fitness across young age says, "As a parent, all you can do is create a fit environment. To encourage your child, you can set up a family routine. The activities you do as a family have a profound effect on children. Encourage them to do their chores by doing your chores yourself. Limit the use of T.V and smartphones and encourage the children to do the same. Start walking to the nearby shops instead of driving, and the kids will follow suit. Instead of watching television after dinner, encourage your child to set up and lead a few fun activities that they can do with friends and family. I have seen my parents wake up early and workout on a regular basis which inspired me in my childhood and it lead me to run marathons today and further ahead I have put my children into vigorous sports since a very young age and today exercising and being active is an essential part of their lifestyle."

Asha shares ways which ensures that your family moves at least for 60 minutes each day. With activities ranging from informal, busy to planned sports:

1. Start early. Young children love to play and be active. Encouraging more safe and informal movement and play can help build a solid foundation for an active lifestyle.

2. Set a good example by living an active life for yourself.

3. Make exercise a part of your daily routine by taking family trips or playing sports together.

4. Give your children ideas and things that encourage exercise.

5. Exercising can be done with a lot of fun like dancing on a Bollywood dance number, playing blocks or simple activities like walking a pet or riding a bicycle to get milk.

6. Take young people to places where they can work, such as community parks, community baseball stadiums, or basketball courts.

7. Have a positive attitude about the physical activity when your child is involved and encourage them to take an interest in new activities.

8. Make bodywork fun. Recreational activities can be anything your child enjoys, organized or unorganised. Activities

9. can range from group sports or individual activities to leisure activities such as walking, running, skiing, cycling, swimming, playing activities, or playing free time.

10. Make sure they are safe! Always provide protections like helmets, wrist pads, or knee pads for activities such as cycling, or scooters, skateboarding, roller skating, rock-wall, and other activities where there is a high risk of injury. Also, make sure that the activities are appropriate for your child's age. IANS

