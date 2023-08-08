Promoting holistic development of students through project-based learning, field trips

What are the key achievements of your school over the past one year?

Improving our school’s infrastructure by renovating classrooms, updating technology resources and implementing a successful distance learning programme during the Covid pandemic, ensuring continuity of education for our students are a few of the key achievements of our school.

How have you bridged the post-Covid learning gap over the past two years?

To bridge the post-Covid learning gap, we conducted targeted interventions and offered additional academic support, including tutoring and remedial classes, to help students catch up on missed learning. We also implemented innovative teaching strategies and utilised technology to enhance remote and blended learning experiences for students.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted.

The school has adopted practical applications of the National Education Policy (NEP) by integrating experiential learning methods, such as project-based learning and field trips, to promote holistic development and critical thinking skills among students.

What are the key assessment parameters used to grade students’ performancer?

The key assessment parameters used to grade a student’s performance in a year include continuous evaluation through classwork, homework and projects, as well as periodic assessments, such as quizzes and tests. Additionally, the student’s participation in class activities, behaviour, and overall growth and development are also considered in the grading process.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school offers a range of sports infrastructure and facilities, including a well-maintained playground, basketball, volleyball, boxing, wrestling and judo, ensuring students have ample opportunities to engage in physical activities and sports.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students? If yes, then share a few.

Yes, the school imparts vocational skills to students through various programmes, such as computer literacy, Vedic maths and arts.

Message for the students

Dear students, believe in yourself, work hard, and embrace challenges, for your efforts will shape your success and pave the way for a bright future. Dream big and make every day count.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

Yes, the school conducts regular faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers. These programmes focus on incorporating innovative teaching methods, integrating technology in the classroom, enhancing subject knowledge, and improving classroom management techniques, ensuring that teachers are equipped with the latest pedagogical approaches.