PT Usha inaugurates sports school in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 28

International athlete and Padma Shri awardee PT Usha was in Tarn Taran to inaugurate a sports school.

Local MLA Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri, former DGP SK Sharma, comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi were among those present on the occasion. The function was attended by school students, their parents and prominent personalities of the area.

PT Usha in her interaction with the media recalled her days of sports when there were few facilities and sport persons had to face hardships in the international competitions as play grounds of international-level and synthetic tracks were not available. She remembered how she had seen a synthetic track for the forst time in Moscow Olympics.

She said the New Wisdom School of Academic and Sports would serve both aspects of education and games to quench the thirst of aspirants.

Principal Shally Singh highlighted the features of the school with the audience.