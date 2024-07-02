Punjab Kings, Round Table start ‘3 Classroom’ project in Dera Bassi govt school

New Delhi, July 1

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings, in collaboration with Round Table India, launched the ‘3 Classroom’ project at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandwala village, Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, with support from corporate partners P&G Shiksha. Punjab Kings Senior Manager Ashwani Kumar and Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Area Chairman, RTI, performed the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony.

As part of the initiative, three classrooms will be refurbished and reconstructed with new tables and benches, along with new blackboards to help educate students. The project will also install computer labs, sports facilities, equipment, and toilet blocks across the schools.

As part of the project, which has been running successfully for the last two years, 31 classrooms have been constructed, directly impacting over 34,100 students.

Speaking on the initiative, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Round Table India and to provide means of education to children across all regions of the state. We are pleased to take yet another step in this endeavour and we are grateful to our partners for their constant support, allowing us to make our contributions towards an important cause.”

The Round Table India’s national project ‘Freedom through education” has aimed to provide education to underprivileged children since 1998. Since its inception, the programme has built over 7,500 classrooms with over 3,100 projects with an investment of over Rs 336 crore.

