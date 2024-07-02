 Punjab Kings, Round Table start ‘3 Classroom’ project in Dera Bassi govt school : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Schools
  • Punjab Kings, Round Table start ‘3 Classroom’ project in Dera Bassi govt school

Punjab Kings, Round Table start ‘3 Classroom’ project in Dera Bassi govt school

Punjab Kings, Round Table start ‘3 Classroom’ project in Dera Bassi govt school

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings, in collaboration with Round Table India, launched the ‘3 Classroom’ project at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandwala village, Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, with support from corporate partners P&G Shiksha.



New Delhi, July 1

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings, in collaboration with Round Table India, launched the ‘3 Classroom’ project at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandwala village, Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, with support from corporate partners P&G Shiksha. Punjab Kings Senior Manager Ashwani Kumar and Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Area Chairman, RTI, performed the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony.

As part of the initiative, three classrooms will be refurbished and reconstructed with new tables and benches, along with new blackboards to help educate students. The project will also install computer labs, sports facilities, equipment, and toilet blocks across the schools.

As part of the project, which has been running successfully for the last two years, 31 classrooms have been constructed, directly impacting over 34,100 students.

Speaking on the initiative, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Round Table India and to provide means of education to children across all regions of the state. We are pleased to take yet another step in this endeavour and we are grateful to our partners for their constant support, allowing us to make our contributions towards an important cause.”

The Round Table India’s national project ‘Freedom through education” has aimed to provide education to underprivileged children since 1998. Since its inception, the programme has built over 7,500 classrooms with over 3,100 projects with an investment of over Rs 336 crore.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dera Bassi #IPL #Punjab Kings


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

2
India

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7

3
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

4
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

5
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

6
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

8
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...

Rahul takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community

In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...

NIA okay with Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

NIA okay with jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar

Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar

The police said the victim and the accused were in a relatio...


Cities

View All

Cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Drug peddler held with 3kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: New criminal laws evoke mixed response among advocates

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

To press for their demands, students call for march towards Parliament today

Delhi Police register first FIR under new criminal law, later dismiss it after probe

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana rly station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank

Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib