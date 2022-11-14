Punjab's Guinness Record holder Kuwar Amritbir Singh is on a fitness mission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

There is lot more than six -pack abs and a brawny exterior that defines 20-year-old Kuwar Amritbir Singh. The young lad, who hails from Gurdaspur, not only holds a Guinness Record for doing most push ups with claps (finger tips) in a minute, but is also a fitness guru, motivational speaker and a social media influencer. He had attempted a couple of records before getting confirmation from Guinness Records in July, 2022.

Setting a Guinness Record was a major confidence-booster for this student of Khalsa College Amritsar, who believes that joining expensive gyms and having protein supplements are not necessary for achieving physical fitness and body building. He started his journey in fitness at the age of 17 and always wanted to adopt a different path. He started working out in a cattle shelter in his home at Umarwala village and happily incorporates desi ghee, butter and milk in his diet. “I used bricks, sand bags, plastic bags with cement etc as equipment to carry out my fitness regimen,” says Amritbir.

But his dreams are not limited to winning awards and setting records, as Amritbir says that he wants to contribute to society and community. The youngster, who has close to 2 lakh followers on Instagram, started a unique initiative of offering diet and fitness tips for Rs 5. The money collected thus is used to help needy youngsters buy sports equipment and gear etc. He has so far helped over 60 persons through this. He will soon be seen in an inspirational music video.