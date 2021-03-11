Pupils bring accolades

Students of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, won accolades for the school by participating in the Ruby Jubilee Inter-School IT competition, which was organised by St Stephen's School, Chandigarh. Principal, George S Shear, congratulated the students on their success.
