Pupils excel in gymnastics Championship

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, shine at Open Gymnastics District Championship held at War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt. Kush Kaushik won ‘All Rounder Best Gymnast’ award in the under-10 group with first position in floor exercise and second position on vaulting table. Aaradhya Kuashik of Class VI grabbed the second position on vaulting table, beam and floor exercise and clinched title of ‘Second All Rounder Gymnast’ in the under-12 category. Pavitshab of Class X was declared ‘Second Best All Rounder Gymnast’ in the under-18 category with second position on floor exercise and vaulting table followed by third position in uneven bars and beam. The Director, Academics, Esha Bansal congratulated all the winners. Neelam Sharma, Principal, applauded their efforts and wished them success in their future endeavours.
