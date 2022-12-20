Pupils excel in Science congress

The 30th district-level National Children Science Congress 2022-23 was held at Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Govt Model Sanskriti School, Panchkula. The theme was "Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Wellbeing". Nabhanyu and Shourya of Class VIII-B of CLDAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, made the school proud for being selected in the state-level Project MOP UP JOB under the subtheme of ecosystem-based approach for self-reliance in the junior urban category. The boys were guided by Science teacher. As many as 15 teams participated in the competition and only two teams have been shortlisted for the state level.
