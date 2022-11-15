Pupils win laurels

Two students of Valley Public School, Panchkula, won medals in the Taekwondo championship held by the Defence Taekwondo club. Pihu Nagoji of Class II won gold medals in 'board breaking' and 'poomsae'. On the other hand, Parinita Nagoji of Class IV won a gold medal in 'board breaking' and silver medal in 'poomsae'. Principal Dr Umamaheswari congratulated the students.