Pupils win laurels

Two students of Valley Public School, Panchkula, won medals in the Taekwondo championship held by the Defence Taekwondo club. Pihu Nagoji of Class II won gold medals in 'board breaking' and 'poomsae'. On the other hand, Parinita Nagoji of Class IV won a gold medal in 'board breaking' and silver medal in 'poomsae'. Principal Dr Umamaheswari congratulated the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...