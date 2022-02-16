Queensland sees rise in Covid cases among children

Sydney, Feb 16
New data released by the Australian state of Queensland on Wednesday showed a concerning rise in Covid cases among school-age children.
There were 1,905 cases reported in Queensland's children aged 5-17 on Wednesday, up from the previous day's 1,587.
Queensland's Chief Health Officer John Gerrard admitted there has been "a bump in cases in children" since schools reopened on February 7, but the bigger concern is the infection risks children may bring back home, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We have not seen increases in hospitalisations among children... To me, the bigger concern when children get infected is their risk to their parents and grandparents, so that's why it is so critical that anyone coming into contact with children get their booster," he said.
The total number of the state's new Covid cases on Wednesday is 6,596, a jump from 5,286 on Tuesday. More than 62 per cent of the state's eligible population have taken their booster shot of the Covid vaccine, while around 90 per cent have received two doses. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress
Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...
AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab
The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was ‘speeding rashly’ and applied sudden breaks
Initial probe says no conspiracy, Haryana police
Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reason for millions to dance
Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...