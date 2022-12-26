Quiz contest at SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A programme was organised to commemorate the martyrdom week of four Sahibzadas. Students of the KG wing were taken to a gurdwara where children chanted the mool mantra. A quiz was conducted on the life of Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and his philosophy. Teams of Mother Teresa, Sarojini, Indira and Kalpana houses participated in the competition. Mother Teresa House team stood first, while Kalpana House came second. Parminder Kaur, the senior teacher of the school, informed students about the life of the Sahibzadas.
