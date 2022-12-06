Rabab wins golf c'ship

Class V golfer of MRIS, Mohali, Rabab Kahlon carded 1-over 73 to emerge topper in the girls' 9-10 years category on the concluding day of the US Kids Golf Indian Championship at the Classic Golf and Country Club, Gurugram. More than 100 youngsters from eight countries participated in the event. Dan Van Horn, founder and president of the US Kids Golf Worldwide, gave away prizes to the winners.