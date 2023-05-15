Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary celebrated at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The birth anniversary of India's brightest intellectual — Rabindranath Tagore — was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the school. A speech was delivered in the morning assembly, which discussed Tagore's achievements and explained how he was admired by everyone. Students recited poems composed by Tagore to pay homage him. Sketches of Tagore were made by students from classes VIII to X. the sketches were displayed on school bulletin board. Principal Vandna addressed the students and teachers during the school assembly and reiterated the famous Tagore's quote, "The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence."