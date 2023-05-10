Raghav scores perfect 100 in JEE

Raghav Goyal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, secured an All-India Rank (AIR- 20) with a perfect score of 100 percentile. The school has also extended best wishes to Moulik Jindal who has achieved AIR-75 and Vaasu Kansal who has attained a respectable AIR of 116. Raghav has excelled in various other national and international examinations, including the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage II, where he secured a scholarship for his outstanding performance. He has also qualified for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Scholarship after clearing the exam held by the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Additionally, he has been selected to represent India in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2023) to be held in Tokyo from July 10 to July 17 this year. The school takes great pride in his success and is confident that he will continue to excel in his academic pursuits and make a positive impact in the world. Principal Gulshan Kaur has wished Raghav all the best for his future endeavours.