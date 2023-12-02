Rainbow Montessori School, Habri, Kaithal

The grand finale of a quiz contest, “Battel of Brains”, was held in a TV reality show at Ludhiana. Singh Ranvijay, a student of Class IV of the school, stood first. In this all-India level programme, he won the first prize of Rs 5,500. Principal Poonam Dhiman and entire managing committee gave good wishes to Singh Ranvijay and congratulated all teachers and family members.

