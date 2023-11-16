Rainbow NextGen School, Dharamsala

A fancy-dress competition was organised in the school for students of Nursery to Class I. The programme was inaugurated by Director Dr. JR Kashyap and the first lady of Rainbow Group of Schools, Sunita Kashyap. The programme started with Saraswati Vandana. Students presented various presentations on topics like Chandrayaan 3, Narendra Modi, Abdul Kalam and saving water. Students of Class I showcasedtheir knowledge about language, clothes and cuisine of different states of our country. The students had a blast with bhangra and giddha, which enthralled everyone. Their artworks were appreciated and encouraged by the director.
